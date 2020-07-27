Ad
euobserver
The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd in the US (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Race and the von der Leyen Commission

EU Political
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd.

But important questions remain about whether some EU leaders and policies, and the bloc's broadly federalist priorities, are the best choices for achieving that goal.

Mehreen Khan, EU correspondent for the Financial Times, assess...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
On toppling statues
Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd in the US (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections