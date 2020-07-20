Ad
Dutch PM Mark Rutte (l), German chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, French president Emmanuel Macron and European Council president Charles Michel at the start of the (so far) second-longest EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU summit enters fourth day with recovery deadlocked

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders have struggled through the entire weekend to find a compromise to relaunch the European economy after the pandemic, before entering a fourth consecutive day of talks on Monday (20 July) in Brussels.

The stand-off over the more than €1 trillion seven-year EU budget and the planned €750bn recovery package was between the frugal states led by the Netherlands, and supporters of larger aid, led by France and Germany and mostly hard-hit Mediterranean countries.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

