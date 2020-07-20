EU summit enters fourth day with recovery deadlocked

EU leaders have struggled through the entire weekend to find a compromise to relaunch the European economy after the pandemic, before entering a fourth consecutive day of talks on Monday (20 July) in Brussels.
The stand-off over the more than €1 trillion seven-year EU budget and the planned €750bn recovery package was between the frugal states led by the Netherlands, and supporters of larger aid, led by France and Germany and mostly hard-hit Mediterranean countries.
The majority...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
