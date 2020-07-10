MEPs give green light to road transport sector reform

MEPs gave the green light on Thursday (9 July) to the Mobility Package covering truck drivers' working conditions - rejecting all amendments pushed from central and eastern member states.
After three years of negotiations, MEPs still had to endorse all three legal acts of the package - as adopted by EU ministers in April.
The new rules will force trucks to return to the company's operational centre every eight weeks, give drivers ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
