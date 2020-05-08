Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief said the EU needs to work within the Chinese context, including censorship (Photo: European Parliament)

EU criticised for giving in to Beijing censorship

EU & the World
Health & Society
by Elena Sanchez Nicolas and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has come under renewed criticism for giving into censorship by China, after part of an opinion piece by the bloc's 27 European ambassadors published in the official China Daily was removed before publication.

The passage, referring to coronavirus originating from China, says the outbreak "...in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months" was removed upon the request by Chinese authorities.

The op-ed

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

China pressured EU on coronavirus report, Borrell admits
China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist
China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'
EU foreign affairs chief said the EU needs to work within the Chinese context, including censorship (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections