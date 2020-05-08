EU criticised for giving in to Beijing censorship

The EU has come under renewed criticism for giving into censorship by China, after part of an opinion piece by the bloc's 27 European ambassadors published in the official China Daily was removed before publication.
The passage, referring to coronavirus originating from China, says the outbreak "...in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months" was removed upon the request by Chinese authorities.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
