Clock is ticking: 300,000 vs 3.3m Covid-19 Africa deaths?

Pandemics have their own inner clock - they don't strike everywhere at the same time.
If Covid-19 hit China at midnight, it reached Iran at 2 o'clock, Italy at 2.45, and most of Europe at 3 am.
With every time slot come advantages and disadvantages: being early means one is mostly alone with the problem: unfortunately, threat perception does not travel any faster than the virus itself.
But it also means that we are already in the future while others are still where we use...
Florence Gaub is the deputy director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) in Paris. Giovanni Faleg is responsible for analysis and research on sub-Saharan Africa at EUISS and is the author of The EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy: Learning Communities in International Organizations (Palgrave Macmillan, 2016) and More Union in European Defence (CEPS, 2015).
