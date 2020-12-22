The Green 'gaslighting' of Africa

The European Union and Europe more generally have done a great deal of good work in seeking to protect their own environments.
But their track record nevertheless leaves much to be desired, for which reason the gaslighting of other nations has to come to an end.
If Europe is truly interested in realising a better outcome for the environment globally, then it must be willing to work with the Global South collaboratively, not confrontationally.
This concern was only heighten...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Muhammad Magassay is a Gambian MP, and parliamentary representative of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
Muhammad Magassay is a Gambian MP, and parliamentary representative of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).