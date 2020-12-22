Ad
euobserver
If Europe is truly interested in realising a better outcome for the environment globally, then it must be willing to work with the Global South collaboratively, not confrontationally (Photo: Arsenie Coseac)

The Green 'gaslighting' of Africa

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Muhammad Magassay, Banjul,

The European Union and Europe more generally have done a great deal of good work in seeking to protect their own environments.

But their track record nevertheless leaves much to be desired, for which reason the gaslighting of other nations has to come to an end.

If Europe is truly interested in realising a better outcome for the environment globally, then it must be willing to work with the Global South collaboratively, not confrontationally.

This concern was only heighten...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Muhammad Magassay is a Gambian MP, and parliamentary representative of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).

Related articles

'We call on the EU to appoint a Horn of Africa envoy'
Memo to Michel: How to make most of EU-Africa at the summit
Clock is ticking: 300,000 vs 3.3m Covid-19 Africa deaths?
If Europe is truly interested in realising a better outcome for the environment globally, then it must be willing to work with the Global South collaboratively, not confrontationally (Photo: Arsenie Coseac)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Muhammad Magassay is a Gambian MP, and parliamentary representative of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections