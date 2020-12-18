EU's 2021 fishing quotas to exceed scientific advice

EU fisheries ministers agreed on Thursday (17 December) on fishing opportunities for 2021 for the stocks managed by the EU, and provisional quotas for those stocks shared with the UK - pending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

Following two days of negotiations, the European Council agreed on catch limits for over 200 commercial fish stocks in the Atlantic, the North Sea, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and, the deep-sea.

However, some of these quotas are still above sust...