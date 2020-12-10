Orbán: Summit will be 'D-Day' on rule-of-law blockade

EU member states are pouring over a possible compromise on linking EU funds to the respect for the rule of law after Hungary and Poland blocked the bloc's €1.8 trillion EU budget and Covid-19 recovery fund in protest to a new mechanism.

EU leaders are expected to discuss it at their meeting in Brussels on Thursday (10 December).

"I am confident that we can find an agreement on a common package to allow for the swift implementation of both the multi-annual financial framework and...