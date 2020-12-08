EU's richest 10% responsible for over quarter of emissions

The wealthiest 10 percent of EU citizens emitted the same amount of carbon dioxide as the poorer half of the bloc between 1990 to 2015, according to new research published on Tuesday (8 December).

This share of the population, comprising 43.6 million EU citizens with gross incomes above €41,000 per year, were responsible for 27 percent of EU emissions.

Emissions have fallen by around 12 percent over this 25-year period, but reduction efforts were not shared equally among EU citize...