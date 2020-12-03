EU keen to repair damage of Trump years

The EU has set out how to undo the damage caused by four years of US president Donald Trump's rule, by trying to "make multilateralism great again".

The phrase, contained in an EU strategy paper on US relations, out on Wednesday (2 December), poked fun at Trump's slogan of "make America great again".

The paper noted that Trump's jingoism had left a lasting mark on transatlantic relations, by pushing Europe to seek "greater strategic autonomy".

It also noted that the rise ...