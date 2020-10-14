Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse

German state minister for EU affairs Michael Roth warned EU capitals on Tuesday (13 October) to be flexible in talks with the Parliament on the long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package or risk unravelling the fragile deal reached in July and taking the issue back to EU leaders.

The German EU presidency and negotiators from the European Parliament have been locked in tough talks over the €1.8 trillion package.

"We also need openness and flexibility from the council [of...