German minister for EU affairs Michael Roth said for a compromise on the budget painstakingly hammered out at the July summit, the the Council must move too (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German state minister for EU affairs Michael Roth warned EU capitals on Tuesday (13 October) to be flexible in talks with the Parliament on the long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package or risk unravelling the fragile deal reached in July and taking the issue back to EU leaders.

The German EU presidency and negotiators from the European Parliament have been locked in tough talks over the €1.8 trillion package.

"We also need openness and flexibility from the council [of...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

