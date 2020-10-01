Unsung hero: Portugal showing EU way on migration

A "European solution to restore citizens' confidence," was how European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the European Union's long-delayed plan to overhaul the bloc's migration and asylum policy last week.
But, her hard sell will fail to persuade many in the divided bloc, which is split between the Mediterranean-shore countries where refugees often land, richer northern states where many hope to settle —as well as ...
Jess Smee is a Berlin-based journalist who writes for The Guardian and others. She is an editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI blog.
