Hungary legal challenge on rule of law 'unfounded'

An opinion at the European Court of Justice has delivered a blow to Budapest in a case pressed by disgraced former Hungarian MEP József Szájer.
An advocate-general at the European Court of Justice on Thursday (3 December) advised his peers to toss out the Hungarian government's challenge against a European Parliament resolution.
"Although the action is admissible, it is nevertheless unfou...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
