Russian anti-corruption campaigner Sergei Magnitsky died in prison in 2009 (Photo: Dmitry Rozhkov)

EU debates first names to go on human rights blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have begun talks on which names to hit first with new-model human rights sanctions.

The confidential talks come amid preparations to launch the measures next week.

EU states' diplomats agreed the final draft of the legal text last Thursday (26 November).

It is to be formally agreed by EU foreign ministers next Monday and publicly launched on the UN's International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

For her part, European Commission president Ursula von d...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

