Orbán says rule-of-law deal 'centimetres' away

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán said the agreement on linking EU funds to the respect for the rule of law is "centimetres" away after he travelled to Warsaw on Tuesday (8 December) for talks with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The two countries have so far blocked the €1.8 trillion EU budget and Covid-19 recovery fund in their opposition to such rule-of-law conditionality.

"I think we have a good chance to close this issue this week at Thursday's EU summit. We...