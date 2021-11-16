'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26

Experts have been assessing whether the weekend's outcome of the UN climate negotiations in Glasgow over the last two weeks can be considered a success or a failure.

Many have slammed the deal for delaying action, while others called it a "step in the right direction".

But despite the general relief that the meeting did not fail to reach an agreement, there is a great deal of dissatisfaction among campaigners and climate-vulnerable countries.

The UN secretary-general Antón...