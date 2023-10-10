Afghan women need global support, not feminism lessons

Two years after the chaotic departure of US forces and the Taliban takeover — and despite the latest devastating earthquake in the west of the country — Afghanistan has all but disappeared from the global headlines.
Other crisis, including Russia's war in Ukraine and now the escalation in Israel-Palestine violence, obscure the rare references to Afghanistan's deterioratin...
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
