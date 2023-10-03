Ad
euobserver
A decade on, and the EU response to sea crossings is still marred by inaction, apathy and hostility (Photo: noborder network)

10 years on from the Lampedusa shipwreck — what's changed?

by Matteo de Bellis, Brussels,

Cramped on a fishing trawler, about 600 women, men and children found themselves stranded at sea just metres from dry land and safety. They had mostly fled from Eritrea before embarking on a dangerous crossing from to escape Libya.

Under a moonless sky, one man lit a makeshift torch to attract attention, accidentally setting some fuel that had leaked on the boat on fire. Panicking passengers rushed to the other side of the boat to avoid the flames, causing it to capsize.

In fron...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matteo de Bellis is a human rights, migration and public policy researcher at Amnesty International.

euobserver

