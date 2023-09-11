Von der Leyen's State of the Union address This WEEK

The EU's political season is back in full swing after the summer break, with the EU Commission president's annual State of the Union address setting the scene for the coming year.
Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her address on Wednesday (13 September), in what could be her last State of the Union speech, where she is expected to outline her commission's priorities.
The Russian war in Ukraine, EU enlargement, and the upcoming 2024 EU elections are likely to be key focal points of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.