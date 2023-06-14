Erdoğan tells Swedish police to stop protests

Turkey says Sweden's police must halt pro-Kurdish protests if it wants to join Nato, as talks intensify ahead of a Western summit in July.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the startling demand in a press briefing reported by state media on Wednesday (13 June), as Nato-accession talks were being held in Ankara.
"What is the job of the police there [in Sweden]? They have legal and constitutional rights, they should exercise their rights. The police should prevent these ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
