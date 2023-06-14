Erdoğan tells Swedish police to stop protests

Turkey says Sweden's police must halt pro-Kurdish protests if it wants to join Nato, as talks intensify ahead of a Western summit in July.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the startling demand in a press briefing reported by state media on Wednesday (13 June), as Nato-accession talks were being held in Ankara.

"What is the job of the police there [in Sweden]? They have legal and constitutional rights, they should exercise their rights. The police should prevent these ...