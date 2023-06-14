Ad
euobserver
Swedish police in Stockholm - Turkish president urged crackdown on Kurdish rallies (Photo: TT News Agency/Noella Johansson/via Reuters)

Erdoğan tells Swedish police to stop protests

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey says Sweden's police must halt pro-Kurdish protests if it wants to join Nato, as talks intensify ahead of a Western summit in July.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the startling demand in a press briefing reported by state media on Wednesday (13 June), as Nato-accession talks were being held in Ankara.

"What is the job of the police there [in Sweden]? They have legal and constitutional rights, they should exercise their rights. The police should prevent these ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato
Hungary links Nato vote and EU money in quid pro quo
Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
Swedish police in Stockholm - Turkish president urged crackdown on Kurdish rallies (Photo: TT News Agency/Noella Johansson/via Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections