How Pavel won big as new Czech president — and why it matters

The decisive victory over Andrej Babis in the run-off elections last weekend secured Petr Pavel — a retired army general and former chairman of the Nato military committee — the position of Czech president for the next five years.
Strictly speaking, the victory will have little direct effect on domestic policy making. The Czech Republic has a parliamentary system where prime ministers govern.
Still, Pavel's success is signifi...
Ivo Plsek is an assistant professor at the Masaryk University in the Czech Republic.
