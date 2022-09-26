Ad
Niamey, Niger. The EU's mission there was extended until 2024 (Photo: Jean Rebiffe)

EU mulls more police powers for west Africa missions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU wants to further prop up anti-terror efforts at its overseas civilian missions in places like Niger.

Although such missions already seek to counter terrorism, the latest proposal (framed as a "mini-concept" by the EU's foreign policy branch, the European External Action Service, EEAS), entails giving them so-called "semi-executive functions."

Such functions includes direct support to the authorities by helping them carry out investigations, as well as aiding dedicated units...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

