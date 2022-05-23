Ad
Senior US politicians, like Nancy Pelosi and Rich Neale, have repeatedly warned that if Boris Johnson backs the DUP and abrogates the EU-UK withdrawal treaties, the chances of a UK-US trade deal are dead (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US

EU & the World
Opinion
by Denis MacShane, London,

In a letter to The Times (of London) this month Gregory Campbell, one of the eight British MPs from the hardline Protestant party in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party, says it is wrong to say the DUP are against the Good Friday Agreement's (GFA) abolition of a hard border in Ireland between north and south. \n \nYet in March last year the DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said support for GFA "is diminishi...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Denis MacShane is a former UK minister of Europe and author of Brexiternity. The Uncertain Fate of Britain.

