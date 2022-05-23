Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US

In a letter to The Times (of London) this month Gregory Campbell, one of the eight British MPs from the hardline Protestant party in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party, says it is wrong to say the DUP are against the Good Friday Agreement's (GFA) abolition of a hard border in Ireland between north and south. \n \nYet in March last year the DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said support for GFA "is diminishi...
Denis MacShane is a former UK minister of Europe and author of Brexiternity. The Uncertain Fate of Britain.
