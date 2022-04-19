Russian rape in Ukraine: 'You can tell from their eyes'

Lyudmila Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, has accused the Russian army of several specific, sadistic cases of rape.
A 14-year old girl in Bucha was allegedly raped by five Russian soldiers and has fallen pregnant, Denisova said.
In the same town, made infamous by Russia's massacre of its civilians, an 11-year old boy is said to have been raped in front ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisa Bjurwald is a journalist and author based in Stockholm.
Lisa Bjurwald is a journalist and author based in Stockholm.