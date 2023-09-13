Ad
EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledge to work together with farmers - in response to critics from her own centre-right party in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU — in response to the wave of criticism led by her own centre-right party in the European Parliament against some green policies.

In an unusual manner, von der Leyen used her state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September) to make a direct mention of farmers in Europe, thanking them for providing Europeans with food everyday.

Food production, she said, is...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledge to work together with farmers - in response to critics from her own centre-right party in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

