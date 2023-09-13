EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU — in response to the wave of criticism led by her own centre-right party in the European Parliament against some green policies.

In an unusual manner, von der Leyen used her state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September) to make a direct mention of farmers in Europe, thanking them for providing Europeans with food everyday.

Food production, she said, is...