euobserver
Food inflation was driven by exploding fossil-fuel prices and corporations hiking prices (Photo: Unsplash)

Study: Renewables key to fighting energy-price inflation

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Fifty percent of all inflation in 2022 was caused by higher fossil-fuel costs driving up the price of energy, according to a report by the German think-tank Dezernat Zukunft, which shows that energy inflation then pushed up other prices — especially that of food.

The report suggests that the effects of energy on inflation have been underestimated.

"The importa...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

