Surge of antisemitism in Europe condemned by EU Commission

The EU commission has condemned antisemitism, as Jews in Europe grapple with a spike in attacks after Hamas gunmen slaughtered over 1,400 people on 7 October in Israel.

"The commission stands very firmly against all forms of antisemitism," said a European Commission spokesperson on Tuesday (31 October). "It's incompatible with Europe's core values and the principles on which the EU is founded," he added.

The statement comes amid some 800 reports of anti-semitism in France alone ov...