Surge of antisemitism in Europe condemned by EU Commission

The EU commission has condemned antisemitism, as Jews in Europe grapple with a spike in attacks after Hamas gunmen slaughtered over 1,400 people on 7 October in Israel.
"The commission stands very firmly against all forms of antisemitism," said a European Commission spokesperson on Tuesday (31 October). "It's incompatible with Europe's core values and the principles on which the EU is founded," he added.
The statement comes amid some 800 reports of anti-semitism in France alone ov...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.