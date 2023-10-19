Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war

Palestine's EU envoy and 15 other Arab diplomats have voiced outrage at Europe's inaction on Israel's killing in Gaza.

"Europe could do a lot — a lot. It's enough now if the Europeans say they'll cut all commercial relations with Israel," said Palestinian ambassador Abdalrahim Alfarra in Brussels on Thursday (19 October).

"What's happening now is a massacre under the eyes of the whole world," he said.

"Today we speak of 1,500 children [among Palestinian casualties], 1,500 ...