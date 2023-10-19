Ad
Arab envoys spoke to press nearby to European Commission HQ in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestine's EU envoy and 15 other Arab diplomats have voiced outrage at Europe's inaction on Israel's killing in Gaza.

"Europe could do a lot — a lot. It's enough now if the Europeans say they'll cut all commercial relations with Israel," said Palestinian ambassador Abdalrahim Alfarra in Brussels on Thursday (19 October).

"What's happening now is a massacre under the eyes of the whole world," he said.

"Today we speak of 1,500 children [among Palestinian casualties], 1,500 ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

