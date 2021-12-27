Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant

The spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered a flurry of flight cancellations, hampering Christmas plans for millions of people, while holiday sales rose at the fastest rate in 17 years in the US.

Globally, more than 2,500 flights scheduled for Saturday (25 December) were cancelled because of crew members calling in sick with Covid-19.

But disruptions dragged into Sunday, driving thousands of flight cancellations and delays. Almost one-third o...