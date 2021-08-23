Ad
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is almost complete (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's new "weapon" in its war on Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, has cast a shadow over an EU show of solidarity with Kyiv.

Some 11 EU countries, including Finland, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were sending presidents or prime minsters to Ukraine's 'Crimea Platform' summit in the Ukrainian capital on Monday (23 August) and Tuesday.

Foreign ministers from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain, among other EU states, were also going, ...

