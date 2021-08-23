Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip

Russia's new "weapon" in its war on Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, has cast a shadow over an EU show of solidarity with Kyiv.
Some 11 EU countries, including Finland, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were sending presidents or prime minsters to Ukraine's 'Crimea Platform' summit in the Ukrainian capital on Monday (23 August) and Tuesday.
Foreign ministers from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain, among other EU states, were also going, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
