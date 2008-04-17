Russian moves in Caucasus provoke EU concern

The EU and NATO have said they are concerned by Russia's move to extend its links with Georgia's breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Referring to Russia's "unilateral decisions", EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana's spokesperson said: "We have always supported Georgia's territorial integrity."

Mr Solana spoke to Georgian President Mikheil Sakashvilli to discuss Russia's actions on Wednesday (16 April). "Mr Saakashvili called Mr Solana and expressed his concern ab...