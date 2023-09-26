EU and G7 tankers facilitating Russian oil exports, report finds

A new report has found that EU countries are facilitating circumventing oil sanctions against Russia on a grand scale.
Greek-owned ships in particular stand out, and have transported nearly a third of all Russian oil shipments between December 2022 (when the oil cap was implemented) and the end of July.
Over the past months, media reports have suggested a fleet of "shadow" tankers, which are owned and insured in countries not i...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
