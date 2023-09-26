Ad
euobserver
Greek-owned vessels have transported nearly a third of all Russian oil shipments (Photo: Pexels - Bartosz Olżewski)

EU and G7 tankers facilitating Russian oil exports, report finds

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A new report has found that EU countries are facilitating circumventing oil sanctions against Russia on a grand scale.

Greek-owned ships in particular stand out, and have transported nearly a third of all Russian oil shipments between December 2022 (when the oil cap was implemented) and the end of July.

Over the past months, media reports have suggested a fleet of "shadow" tankers, which are owned and insured in countries not i...

