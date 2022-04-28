Moldova: Situation near major arms dump 'remains calm'

The economic shock of the Ukraine war appears to be a greater threat to Moldova than the eruption of violence in its breakaway region for now, its foreign minister has said.

Shots heard being fired near a huge, Russian-guarded ammunition dump in the breakaway Transniestria region in Moldova on Wednesday (27 April) actually "took place in Ukraine, a few kilometres from [the village] of Cobasna, which is right on the border," Moldova's foreign minister Nicu Popescu told press.

"Th...