Moldova: Situation near major arms dump 'remains calm'

The economic shock of the Ukraine war appears to be a greater threat to Moldova than the eruption of violence in its breakaway region for now, its foreign minister has said.
Shots heard being fired near a huge, Russian-guarded ammunition dump in the breakaway Transniestria region in Moldova on Wednesday (27 April) actually "took place in Ukraine, a few kilometres from [the village] of Cobasna, which is right on the border," Moldova's foreign minister Nicu Popescu told press.
"Th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
