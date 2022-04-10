Ad
Far-right contender Marine Le Pen (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Four failed candidates in French elections have urged their voters to back president Emmanuel Macron in the second round to keep out far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

That was the message from centre-right candidate Valérie Pécresse, Green contender Yannick Jadot, socialist Anne Hidalgo, and Communist Fabien Roussel on Sunday (10 April).

They spoke after Macron won the vote by a larger margin than expected — some 28 percent compared to Le Pen's 23 percent, exit polls said.

<...

