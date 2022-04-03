Hungary's Orbán secured fourth consecutive win

Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party was on its way to secure a fourth supermajority in the parliament at the general election on Sunday (3 April) in a surprise massive win against a united opposition.
Six opposition parties — spanning from the once far-right Jobbik to liberal urban Momentum — which managed to unite for the first time suffered a worse than expected defeat on Sunday.
With 74 percent of the votes counted, Orbán's Fidesz party was...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
