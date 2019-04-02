Ad
Barnier said he does not want a no-deal: 'You don't need a negotiator for a no deal' (Photo: European Parliament)

No-deal Brexit 'very likely', Barnier warns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday (2 April) warned that it is now "very likely" that Britain will leave the EU without a deal - a day after the UK parliament rejected all alternative options to the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking to MEPs and representatives of national parliaments, Barnier said: "The option of no deal looks very likely, I have to be very sincere with you."

He also warned that to avoid that no-deal scenario, the deal he and Theresa May negotiated is the...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

