No-deal Brexit 'very likely', Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday (2 April) warned that it is now "very likely" that Britain will leave the EU without a deal - a day after the UK parliament rejected all alternative options to the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking to MEPs and representatives of national parliaments, Barnier said: "The option of no deal looks very likely, I have to be very sincere with you."

He also warned that to avoid that no-deal scenario, the deal he and Theresa May negotiated is the...