German coalition talks drag on

German Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday (7 February), in order to conclude an agreement for a 'Grand Coalition' for the next four years.

"Progress is snail's pace," the Social Democratic Party (SPD) vice president Ralf Stegner admitted on Tuesday evening.

As a 167-page draft agreement was already ready, the last sticking points were on labour and health policies. The two parties had to overcome differences in particula...