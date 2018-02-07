Ad
euobserver
The Bundestag. Germany has been waiting for a government since the 24 September elections (Photo: Pxhere)

German coalition talks drag on

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

German Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday (7 February), in order to conclude an agreement for a 'Grand Coalition' for the next four years.

"Progress is snail's pace," the Social Democratic Party (SPD) vice president Ralf Stegner admitted on Tuesday evening.

As a 167-page draft agreement was already ready, the last sticking points were on labour and health policies. The two parties had to overcome differences in particula...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German coalition deal aims for 'Macron-lite' EU renewal
Refugee split leaves German coalition deal hanging
No new dawn for Europe under German coalition
The Bundestag. Germany has been waiting for a government since the 24 September elections (Photo: Pxhere)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections