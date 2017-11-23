Ad
Until recently Wilders (r) has been much less vocal about defending Russia than his French ally Le Pen (Photo: European Parliament)

Wilders says Russia is 'no enemy' ahead of Moscow visit

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Russia is "not an enemy" to the Netherlands, Dutch anti-EU politician Geert Wilders said in an interview published on Wednesday (22 November), ahead of a visit to Moscow in the New Year.

The far-right opposition MP, who leads the second-largest party in the lower house of the Dutch parliament, said there was "hysterical Russophobia" to which he wanted to provide a counter-narrative.

"Russia is not our enemy, and we should not make it one,"

