In August media reports broke of the Israeli military using Microsoft Assure, the company's cloud computing service and AI service (Photo: Angel Bena)

Microsoft faces GDPR complaint over ties with Israeli military

by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

NGOs have alleged Microsoft violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation by storing and processing surveillance data on Palestinian citizens via its business with the Israeli military, in a new complaint to the bloc's data authorities –  adding more pressure to the mounting calls f...

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

