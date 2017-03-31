UK leaders will have to 'tell the truth' on Brexit

The British government and Brexiters will have to "tell the truth" about the price of leaving the EU, the president of the European People's Party (EPP) told EUobserver.

"I think Britons don't know yet how the negotiation will go," Joseph Daul said in an interview on the margins of the EPP congress in Malta, a day after British prime minister Theresa May sent the notification of her country's exit to the EU.

Daul said that the ...