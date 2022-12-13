Ad
The files were uploaded and published by the German-based transparency group FragDenStaat (Photo: Frag Den Staat)

Over 4,000 Frontex documents published by German NGO

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Nikola Avramović, Brussels,

Over 4,000 documents from the EU's border police agency Frontex, including freedom of information request responses, are now public.

The files were uploaded and published on Tuesday (13 December) by the German-based transparency group FragDenStaat.

EUobserver was given advanced access and had combed through the documents in an effort to better understand an EU agency accused of complicity in the ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

