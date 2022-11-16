Hurdles remain for Schengen hopefuls Bulgaria and Romania

The European Commission is mounting pressure for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to join the border free Schengen area.
On Wednesday (16 November), it presented a 13-page document explaining why they should become part of the zone.
Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, told reporters in Brussels that the document may help convince the Netherlands a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
