Bosnian Serb president on collision course with EU

Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik has vowed to defy new Western-backed laws imposed to halt his drift into secession.

The latest flashpoint comes after Dodik's Republika Srpska (RS) decided to no longer implement the decisions of the Bosnian Constitutional Court, in a dispute over the mosaic of its ethnic composition.

RS also decided to no longer legally validate decrees by the EU and US-backed international High Representative in Sarajevo last week.

The international...