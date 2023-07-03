Bosnian Serb president on collision course with EU

Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik has vowed to defy new Western-backed laws imposed to halt his drift into secession.
The latest flashpoint comes after Dodik's Republika Srpska (RS) decided to no longer implement the decisions of the Bosnian Constitutional Court, in a dispute over the mosaic of its ethnic composition.
RS also decided to no longer legally validate decrees by the EU and US-backed international High Representative in Sarajevo last week.
The international...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
