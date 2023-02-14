Israel is still 'functioning democracy', EU says

Israel is still a functional democracy and no sanctions are foreseen, the EU has said, amid mounting concern on its new rightwing government's abuse of rule of law.
"At this stage there is a lively domestic political discussion about the issue in Israel," the EU foreign service told EUobserver on Tuesday (14 February), referring to recent protests in Israel against proposed judicial reforms.
"Israel is a democratic country with functioning democratic institutions and it is not f...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
