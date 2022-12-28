Ad
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán arriving to the December EU summit. The conditionality mechanism is not a silver bullet against his erosion of democracy (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Analysis

When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In 2022, the EU changed in more than one way. One of the changes was a decade in the making — standing up for the rule of law.

EU governments are now willing to sanction one of their own over rule of law issues.

In EU jargon, the hard-fought, controversial, and much-awaited 'conditionality mechanism', a new tool which allows the linking of funds to rule of law, survived and proved effective in 2022 — not only in the EU's top court, but in the council of member states as well.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

