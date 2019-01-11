Ad
euobserver
Iohannis (r) welcomes Juncker in Bucharest's Controceni palace. He wants to conclude May's Sibiu summit with a political declaration on how the EU will look like after the European elections (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns Romania over corruption amnesty

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Bucharest,

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday (11 January) warned the Romanian government not to press ahead with a planned law that would grant amnesty for corruption offences, undermining such EU "essentials", such as rule of law.

"It would be a step backwards," Juncker told reporters at a press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis.

The planned law would decriminalise some forms of corruption and grant an amnesty to offenders.

Juncker also urged Roma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Romania mired in corruption woes as presidency begins
EU and Romanian leaders quarrel at presidency launch
Romania heaps scorn on 'revolting' EU criticism
Graft at home overshadows Romania's EU presidency
Iohannis (r) welcomes Juncker in Bucharest's Controceni palace. He wants to conclude May's Sibiu summit with a political declaration on how the EU will look like after the European elections (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections