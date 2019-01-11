EU warns Romania over corruption amnesty

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday (11 January) warned the Romanian government not to press ahead with a planned law that would grant amnesty for corruption offences, undermining such EU "essentials", such as rule of law.
"It would be a step backwards," Juncker told reporters at a press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis.
The planned law would decriminalise some forms of corruption and grant an amnesty to offenders.
Juncker also urged Roma...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
