EU borders chief: More 'violations' in Lithuania than reported

Reports detailing alleged violations against migrants in Lithuania are now around 20 in number, the head of EU border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, has said.

"There are, if I remember correctly now 17, almost 20 let's say, serious incident reports with a suspicion of the violation of fundamental rights in Lithuania," he said on Monday (11 October) at an event organised by the Brussels-based EUWatch, an NGO.

"My understanding is that the reason for that is the interpretation of ...