Fraud against EU dropped 20% last year

The number of fraud and irregularities related to EU revenues and expenditure dropped 20 percent last year, compared to 2019, according to a report on Monday (20 September) from the European Commission.
Last year, EU national authorities reported a total of 1,056 fraudulent irregularities - with a combined financial impact of €371m.
Although these figures confirm the steady decrease seen durin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.