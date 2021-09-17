World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19

Climate change has not been slowed by the pandemic and the world remains off-track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement climate targets, the UN warned on Thursday (16 September), just weeks ahead of the much-awaited climate change conference in Glasgow (COP26).

CO2 emissions have rapidly recovered, following an unprecedented drop fuelled by last year's coronavirus lockdown measures.

Greenhouse-gas concentrations in the atmosphere remain at record levels, raising the likelihood of surp...