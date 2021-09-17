Ad
G20 countries are responsible for about 80 percent of global emissions - of which about 10 percent are attributable to the EU

World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Climate change has not been slowed by the pandemic and the world remains off-track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement climate targets, the UN warned on Thursday (16 September), just weeks ahead of the much-awaited climate change conference in Glasgow (COP26).

CO2 emissions have rapidly recovered, following an unprecedented drop fuelled by last year's coronavirus lockdown measures.

Greenhouse-gas concentrations in the atmosphere remain at record levels, raising the likelihood of surp...

