World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19

Climate change has not been slowed by the pandemic and the world remains off-track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement climate targets, the UN warned on Thursday (16 September), just weeks ahead of the much-awaited climate change conference in Glasgow (COP26).
CO2 emissions have rapidly recovered, following an unprecedented drop fuelled by last year's coronavirus lockdown measures.
Greenhouse-gas concentrations in the atmosphere remain at record levels, raising the likelihood of surp...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
