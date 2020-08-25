What should EU do when China and India lock horns?

In mid-June, the two most populous nations of the planet came to blows on their disputed border, leading to deadly casualties.

Considering the economic and geopolitical importance of these states and the increasing intensity of their border confrontations, it is time for the EU to explore options of efficiently coping with these tense situations.

As an external actor, the best Brussels can do is to find a way to simultaneously boost China-EU and India-EU ties instead of falling ...