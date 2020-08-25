Ad
euobserver
Chinese president Xi Jinping - here to stay for quite some time (Photo: China Daily)

What should EU do when China and India lock horns?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Daniel Balazs, Singapore,

In mid-June, the two most populous nations of the planet came to blows on their disputed border, leading to deadly casualties.

Considering the economic and geopolitical importance of these states and the increasing intensity of their border confrontations, it is time for the EU to explore options of efficiently coping with these tense situations.

As an external actor, the best Brussels can do is to find a way to simultaneously boost China-EU and India-EU ties instead of falling ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniel Balazs is a Ph.D. candidate at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Related articles

The three 'Elephants in the Room' in EU-India relations
First use of new EU sanctions against Russia, China hackers
Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU
Chinese president Xi Jinping - here to stay for quite some time (Photo: China Daily)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Daniel Balazs is a Ph.D. candidate at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections